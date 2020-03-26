In this new-found time of uncertainty, I am writing today to voice my unwavering support of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. In our spring election (currently scheduled for April 7), we will be able to vote "yes" to implementing legal support for crime victims within our state--a measure that is particularly necessary in this unprecedented time of being confined to our homes (and for many, to their abusers). It is my honest belief that my fellow Wisconsinites will use their power to vote in support of crime victims’ rights, by voting "yes" to the constitutional amendment for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.
ANNA LITZKOW
Janesville