As a longtime small business owner, I’ve been the victim of crime but, fortunately, not the kind of horrific violent crimes many of our fellow citizens have had to endure.
In April, Wisconsin voters will have the opportunity to vote on the crime victims’ constitutional amendment commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. This proposed amendment to our state’s constitution would guarantee all crime victims, among other things, the right to consult with the prosecutor, the right to be notified of all court proceedings and the right to speak to the judge at the important stages of legal proceedings, including sentencing.
Marsy’s Law in no way diminishes the constitutional rights of those accused of criminal offenses but rather strengthens and ensures the rights of crime victims. In my mind, I can’t see why anyone would be opposed to such a fair-minded and common-sense proposal. Please join me in voting yes for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.
DAVID WARREN
Milton