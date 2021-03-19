Having members of the Janesville City Council who are positive problem solvers and who want what is best for our community as a whole is a key to moving Janesville forward to being a great community to live, work, and play.
Dave Marshick is someone I have complete trust and confidence to make that happen for Janesville.
I have seen Dave in action both personally and professionally. He cares deeply about Janesville as a place he and his family have called home for many years. He has taken an active role in creating a better downtown through his work to establish the Downtown BID and his work with the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund to name just a couple areas of his involvement.
These activities have given Dave the opportunity to work directly with city staff and administration to gain an understanding of the inner workings of city government. Through his career in banking, Dave also clearly understands the importance of financial responsibility.
Dave has a unique combination of skills and experiences that will allow him to see all sides of issues and be able to carefully weigh the factors in order to make the best decisions for Janesville. He will be an excellent member of the Janesville City Council.
LARRY SQUIRE
Janesville