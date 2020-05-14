City Manager Freitag views things with a more refreshing attitude than The Gazette. He sees what could be for Janesville. The Gazette represents tired thinking of what can't be.
A study of automobile manufacturing invites a look at Janesville and Montgomery, Alabama. Hyundai began manufacturing in 2005. It provides thousands of well-paying, middle-class jobs for the formerly working poor and minority Americans.
Since 2005, Janesville has developed a dirt pile. Hyundai produces three products with a fourth under development. They use American labor to not only to assemble quality vehicles but also to produce engines, transmissions and metal stampings for those vehicles. They safely do so with efficiency.
When the virus arrived, Hyundai like most places shut down. Two weeks ago, they brought in 600 volunteer workers to help design a safe working environment. Regular production safely resumed May 4. GM, Ford and Chrysler are still negotiating with the UAW in a struggle to resume production. They lose billions of dollars and further jeopardize their financial position. Perhaps more dirt piles and government bailouts lie ahead.
While Elon Musk may be inelegant at times, he seeks the same path successfully followed by Hyundai, Toyota and Honda. Perhaps his mistake was picking California to save a former GM Assembly plant from becoming a dirt pile.
Progressive automobile companies avoid building in areas like Wisconsin. Backward attitudes like that expressed by The Gazette and many governments don't help. Give me Mr. Freitag's attitude anytime.
ED JAMES
Janesville