It’s nice to see so many people out walking and riding bicycles. We have a lot to enjoy in the city of Milton. Trails at Crossridge Park, Schilberg Park and the dog park. Then there is Milton’s portion of the National Scenic Ice Age Trail. It goes from Vincent Street to Storrs Lake, featuring both of our downtowns and our historic districts.
We are a walkable city, and if you would like a longer ride, our bicycle trail connects to both Janesville and Fort Atkinson. There is a trail map available on the city website. In the event you wish to stay in, check out the Milton Public Library website for an amazing selection of things to do.
Please Remember to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. Everyone must be counted. Thank you to everyone following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and practicing social distancing, especially those first responders and medical professionals at all the facilities and homes in the area. Take care of yourselves and your families during this uncertain time. We will all get through it together. We are Milton!
LYNDA CLARK
Milton