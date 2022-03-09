Janesville's population was 412 in 1842, 3,100 in 1850 and reached 7,018 in 1855. In 1870, its population was 8,000. People migrating here in the 19th century mostly came from New York state and New England. Names like Lappin, Jackman and Richardson are examples of the Yankee influence. By 1880, the Germans were a significant group in Janesville.
Flour mills were basic in the local economy in the 1850s and 1860s. In the 1870s and 1880s, manufacturing farm implements and wool and cotton production were important. The local economy featured vegetable processing and tobacco warehousing. Carriage, harness and saddlery manufacturing were established by 1870. In the 1880s and 1890s, retail and commercial buildings were erected in Janesville.
In the 1880s, Janesville became a leader in the draft horse importing industry, and horse buyers came here from many miles. Horse showrooms were built in Janesville. By 1900, Janesville was a small, modern city. In 1905, the Janesville Advancements Association was established to attract new industries, and in 1920, the Chamber of Commerce focused on developing a park system.
David Jeffris, who arrived in 1846, farmed, had a lumber business, became a building contractor and erected 419 structures in Janesville. He helped organize the Janesville Machine Company and the Merchants and Mechanics Savings Bank.
In 1842, a toll bridge on Milwaukee Street helped Janesville's west side expand. Main and Milwaukee streets were anchored by the Myers Hotel, which opened in 1861. The hotel had 100 rooms and cost $60,000 to construct. Janesville had a vibrant spirit.