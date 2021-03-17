The Wisconsin Legislature is taking a break from obstructing Evers and plotting gerrymandering to consider a gem of common sense.
They want to join the states that have banned males from female sports competitions in public schools.
It seems that gender is something a little more nebulous to define than sex. No one can change the sex they were born to function with. Both males and females can be physically or chemically neutered, but no one can become a different sex. The gender that they choose to function as in society is a bit more malleable. I understand it can be a popular thing in high school to be transgender.
The Olympic committee instituted chromosome tests in the 1960s because of XXY athletes from Russia competing as women. It makes the same sense today for similar reasons. My daughters were good athletes, earning medals and trips to state tournaments. If even 1% of boys had been allowed to compete as girls, they would have been also-rans.
I can’t stop parents who allow or encourage their own children to close out their future of being a man or woman before they really know what being either a man or woman is. But I hope someone stops them from spoiling the well-rounded public school experience for others.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville