As an organization made up of families of youth athletes, Janesville Youth Hockey knows the economic benefits a top-notch venue for hosting sporting events can have on a community.
Most of JYH’s 10 traveling teams visit up to three other Wisconsin communities each season for tournaments. During these two- and three-day tournaments, the families of 10 to 15 players per team will spend on average $250 each day on lodging, food, and entertainment.
JYH is limited to hosting just one or two tournaments per year because additional ice time is not available at our current facility. Other communities like Sun Prairie host as many as 20 tournaments per year, with a tournament typically bringing in 8 to 16 teams and hundreds of parents and fans.
Tournaments like these could have a significant economic impact on Janesville when you consider the hotels, restaurants and retail establishments that stand to benefit, to say nothing of the local jobs that could be created and supported from the demand for these services.
But that’s only if we had a venue suitable to host these large events.
Such a venue could become reality if the proposed Woodman’s Community Center is approved. Janesville could become a destination city and those dollars that are now going to other communities could come here.
A city the size of Janesville doesn’t deserve to play second fiddle to anybody. A first-class facility like the Woodman’s Community Center would help ensure we no longer have to.