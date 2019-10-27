JUUL announced on Oct. 17 that it was suspending fruit and dessert flavors for its products, including crème, fruit, mango and cucumber. While the move may seem responsible at first glance, it’s missing the key flavors of mint and menthol.

These flavors, just like candy and fruit-flavored varieties, are extremely popular with youth. In fact, the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly two-thirds of high school e-cigarette users use mint or menthol flavors, a jump of over 50% from 2018.

Research has shown that menthol/mint flavors make it easier to start and harder to quit, especially for youth.

Do you work in schools or with young people? If so, talk about how you’ve seen teens dealing with addiction. If you’re a former smoker who used menthol products, talk about the difficulty of quitting. Explain why it’s important for all flavors to be taken off the market.

It’s up to all of us to end the youth e-cigarette epidemic. There are resources to help youth quit e-cigarettes. The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line provides free help to youth ages 13 at 1-800-QUITNOW, or teen can get help by texting “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.

MEGAN TIMM

Janesville