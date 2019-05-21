The Washington Examiner reported that the "recently released transcript of Department of Justice lawyer Bruce Ohr’s congressional testimony confirms that the DOJ and FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process to obtain a court order to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page."

The Examiner states the DOJ and FBI sought a court order to surveil Page based on the unverified Steele dossier, which was paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign. The FISA applications relied on hearsay from unverified sources as evidence of a supposed crime. Christopher Steele admitted he was “desperate” to prevent Trump from becoming president.

The Examiner further reported on the congressional testimony given by Steele. Steele testified that his dossier contained "raw intelligence" that he admitted could contain untrue or even "deliberately false information." Steele admitted his methodology for searching for information was “what we could call an open source search,” which he defined as “where you go into the Internet and you access material that is available on the Internet that is of relevance or reference to the issue at hand or the person under consideration.”

Steele further testified that “a general understanding existed that the information” in his Trump Dossier, “might be Russian disinformation,” and that he “couldn't vouch for everything that was produced in the memos."

Incredibly, the FBI used this garbage to obtain the FISA warrant.

Read publications like the Washington Examiner or Daily Signal to get information mainstream media refuses to report. Then decide.

LARRY HOLTERMAN

Milton