The union of the United States of America is sorely being tested. Exacerbated by the coronavirus, the issue of voting is a glaring example.
There are those who seem to be motivated by something less than the vision our Forefathers lived and died for, namely a free people who could be trusted with self-governance under the framework of a Constitution. They are of the mind that a vote by "mail only" system should be more permanently instated due to public safety and other reasons, such as fairness, more people voting, normal absentee, etc.
Yes, for reasons mentioned, let's honor those who need to or who desire to vote by mail. They should have that option. But, with all my heart, I must disagree regarding the radical shift away from freedom that a vote by mail-only system would bring about.
What about those patriots of old? Did they not, in many cases, by voting or putting their name in ink risk their lives to see America come to be? Does not voting in person today still make a public statement, even in the face of perils like pestilence, disease, war or famine, despite the inherent risk? Have we lost sight of what it is to be America, the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?
For the sake of our union, I appeal to you my fellow Americans!
Safety protocols and voting options? Yes. Voting by mail only? Never!
VERNON ENGSTROM
Janesville