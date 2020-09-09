On April 10, a Wall Street Journal editorial said ”Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”
That editorial said that is the conclusion of a bipartisan “Commission on Federal Election Reform” in their 2005 report chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III. The editorial also said that The New York Times claims mail-in voter fraud is "essentially nonexistent" but that “The Carter-Baker report found otherwise.”
The editorial ended with this advice, ”Mail-in voting is a throwback to the dark old days of vote-buying and fraud. Because of this, many countries don’t allow absentee ballots for citizens living in their countries, including Norway and Mexico. Americans deserve a more trustworthy system.”
Yes we do! Our democracy depends upon honest elections.
Yet, millions of unrequested mail-in ballots are to be sent to voters on on California, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Vermont and District of Columbia voter registration lists, whether those voters are alive or dead, living at that address or not, or a resident of that state.
Wisconsin’s voting process is far more honest than other states.
The “Three Ways to Vote” letter issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission shows Wisconsin has three voting options: voting at the polls, in person "early" voting and absentee by mail "request."
Regardless what method we vote with in Wisconsin, we must show a photo ID.
I offer my praise to Wisconsin election officials for keeping integrity in Wisconsin’s elections.
I fear too many votes Nov. 3 (hundreds of thousands?) will be dishonestly cast in other states.
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit