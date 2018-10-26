I have know state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck for more than 20 years. As a young woman, she stepped up to serve her community and joined the Town of Linn Fire Department. A few years later, I asked her to serve on our township parks committee.
When she and her husband Matt moved to Clinton, they quickly became involved in their new community, and Amy was elected as a town board supervisor and served as the chair of the town’s planning and zoning committee.
In 2010, she made her case to voters on the platform of growing Wisconsin’s economy by promoting agriculture, tourism and manufacturing and improving the tax climate. Since then she has advocated for and supported numerous policy changes that benefit our residents, local businesses and farmers.
I am proud to endorse Amy Loudenbeck’s re-election bid for the 31st Assembly District. She has served her constituents well as a resource and advocate. She's hard working and has great ideas to continue moving Wisconsin forward!
CHRIS JONES
Lake Geneva
