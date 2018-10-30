I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Rep. Amy Laudenbeck even prior to her first election to the state Assembly. Through the years, I have found Amy to always be approachable, open-minded and attentive to the needs and voices of the citizens she represents. In fact, she has been a leader in issues, such as economic development, jobs creation, public safety and education. She has also been a champion of municipal local control and finance.
Please support Amy Laudenbeck for the 31st District. She is a real voice of reason.
RICH GRUBER
Janesville
