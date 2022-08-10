SAVE WISCONSIN’S ELECTIONS AND DEMOCRACY WHEN YOU VOTE
The Republican candidate for Secretary of State continues to peddle the lie that “voter’s faith” needs to be restored in our elections. Only 24 suspected cases of election fraud have been found out of 3.3 million votes cast; not indicative of a stolen election.
Rep. Loudenbeck alleges that drop boxes used by election officials to safeguard voting during the COVID pandemic somehow became ballot stuffing. She asserts nursing home votes were tainted because staff assisted residents with their ballots because of pandemic closures.
Rep. Loundenbeck continues to base her campaign on this lie. Election clerks and every recount and challenge shows there was no fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election. All the evidence shows that the 2020 vote was one of the safest and best run in our state’s election history, even during a severe health pandemic.
Loudenbeck knows that the election was legitimate but is using “election reform” as a convenient excuse to shift control of our elections to the Secretary of State. Her intent is to remove the Wisconsin Election Commission ,composed of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, as the administrators of our elections.
Most concerning, a vote for Loudenbeck, will allow a single political party, rather than the people, to control who votes, who counts the votes and who wins. Loudenbeck refused to condemn her party’s submission of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election. Condoning “fake electors" should disqualify anyone from administering our elections.