"Trying to be cleverly vague" is how Secretary of State Doug LaFollette describes Republican Secretary of State candidate Amy Loudenbeck on The Gazette's front page Sept. 1 ("Loudenbeck demurs on how office she seeks should change").
Avoiding any vagueness, I urge everyone not to vote for Republican Amy Loudenbeck for Secretary of State.
Republican Loudenbeck is campaigning to give the office control over Wisconsin elections and the Republican-controlled legislature just might oblige her after having in the past stripped the office of any responsible duties. Remember that the losing Republican presidential candidate did his best after the election to apply pressure to various secretaries of state around the country to "find" votes or question an election's certification.
Since their 2020 presidential candidate lost the Republican controlled-Legislature has been working overtime finding fault with the bipartisan (3 Republicans & 3 Democrats) election commission they created in 2016, writing laws making it harder to vote, denying election results and complaining about fraud when none can be found during 60+ court cases, a million dollar Gableman "investigation" and numerous audits.
Yes, Republican Loudenbeck is very vague about the election powers she thinks should be turned over to her. Clever? I don't think she's very clever if she thinks voters are not clever enough to see she is too vague to get our votes. No one should vote for Republican Loudenbeck for Wisconsin secretary of state. Vote for Doug LaFollette.