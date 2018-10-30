There is no finer candidate than Amy Loudenbeck to represent the 31st Assembly District. Amy understands the issues and has put forth plans to resolve these issues.

She may only represent a portion of Janesville, but she is the type of legislator we need fighting for all of us in Madison. Amy fought to make sure the I-90/39 project stayed fully funded and on schedule. She worked to bring more shared revenue dollars to the city, over $500,000. Janesville has been receiving less shared tax revenue dollars, and Amy is fighting to correct that. Janesville will be using the additional funds for more police officers and firefighters. Amy also fought to stop the Great Lakes Basin Rail Line that would have split farms apart.

Amy has won numerous awards, some of which include Champion of Economic Development, Municipal Ally, Friend of Towns, Friend of Counties and Legislator of the Year.

Amy's qualifications speak for themselves. She is much more qualified than her opponent. We need experience, and Amy provides that for us. She is the best person we need representing us in Madison. She puts the district first. She will always fight for what is best for Janesville and Rock County. Vote for Amy Loudenbeck for Assembly on Nov. 6.

DON PRESTIA

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse