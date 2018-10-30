There is no finer candidate than Amy Loudenbeck to represent the 31st Assembly District. Amy understands the issues and has put forth plans to resolve these issues.
She may only represent a portion of Janesville, but she is the type of legislator we need fighting for all of us in Madison. Amy fought to make sure the I-90/39 project stayed fully funded and on schedule. She worked to bring more shared revenue dollars to the city, over $500,000. Janesville has been receiving less shared tax revenue dollars, and Amy is fighting to correct that. Janesville will be using the additional funds for more police officers and firefighters. Amy also fought to stop the Great Lakes Basin Rail Line that would have split farms apart.
Amy has won numerous awards, some of which include Champion of Economic Development, Municipal Ally, Friend of Towns, Friend of Counties and Legislator of the Year.
Amy's qualifications speak for themselves. She is much more qualified than her opponent. We need experience, and Amy provides that for us. She is the best person we need representing us in Madison. She puts the district first. She will always fight for what is best for Janesville and Rock County. Vote for Amy Loudenbeck for Assembly on Nov. 6.
DON PRESTIA
Janesville
