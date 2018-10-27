It seems every time I turn on the television or log into social media there are new stories on threats to our children, especially human trafficking and school safety. As a woman and mother, I am sincerely grateful for the commitment Rep. Amy Loudenbeck has made to keeping our kids safe.
In 2011, Rep. Loudenbeck championed early efforts to fight human trafficking, well before it became a recognized statewide threat. Over the past eight years, she has authored numerous laws to protect youth and adults from this brutal form of modern slavery. Her bills have provided additional tools for law enforcement and prosecutors as well as resources for trafficked children and public awareness. She also supported laws to help child protective services more effectively respond to cases of suspected human trafficking.
Amy also voted to provide $100 million in school safety grants for physical improvements, technical assistance and mental health service to schools all across Wisconsin. My daughter’s school district will benefit from these grants, and that is important to me.
Amy recognizes that safety of our children is a legislative priority! I hope others will join me in voting to re-elect Amy Loudenbeck for the 31st Assembly District.
THERESA ALLEN-HUBKA
Clinton
