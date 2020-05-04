To my fellow Wisconsinites:
Here's a look at what our Republican-controlled government in Madison has done for us during the last 10 years.
They gerrymandered our congressional districts making it easier for them to stay in power.
They pushed through Act 10, which limited the bargaining power of our teachers and state workers, etc.
They refused federal money, which could have lowered the cost of health insurance for many of us.
They closed many polling places and shortened voting times, causing more travel and longer voting lines.
Then, in a mean-spirited "lame-duck" session, they enacted legislation that took away many powers of our newly-elected Democratic governor.
Finally, they refused to postpone the 2020 primary election date, causing us to choose between protecting our health or performing our civic duty of voting.
Now, please consider all doctors, nurses, EMTs the police and fire departments, the food bank workers, lab technicians, convenience store workers, trash collectors and those who volunteer to care for and see to the needs of those who are ill and those who are shut in.
I ask you, who would you vote for: Those who would help you out or those who would help only themselves?
So I say to you, "Don't worry!" If the coronavirus doesn't do you in, your Republican-controlled Wisconsin government might very well do it to you.
A most frightening 10-word sentence: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help you."
GLEN A. SPRING
Albany