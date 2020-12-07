The president, just rejected by most Americans, avoided military service and doesn't possess or respect the leadership skills they teach.
Marines are not only expected to improvise, overcome and adapt but also must embody the values behind "JJ Did Tie Buckle," 14 characteristics of a successful leader: justice, judgement, dependability, initiative, decisiveness, tact, integrity, endurance, bearing, unselfishness, courage, knowledge, loyalty and enthusiasm.
Our first president, George Washington, set those standards and more as he guided his army to victory over the British an then took on the role of father of our country. Overwhelming every other consideration was his devotion to see this new independent nation succeed. He believed free, informed, common people were capable of self-government.
Washington is the example we need now for America to continue to exist as a democracy. He knew that when civility, self-sacrifice, self-discipline and honesty were no longer valued or taught in our homes, schools and businesses--let alone government--the foundations of our great experiment would fail. This time, those values have been reclaimed by American voters. Let's hang on to them.
Support our troops: the RNs and MDs on the front lines of this COVID-19 battle. Mask up and supply them with all they need. We don't send the military into battle without guns, ammunition or protection. Why do we expect medical teams to work without proper gear?
JEANNE HUEBNER
Delavan