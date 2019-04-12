April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurologic disease, second only to Alzheimer’s disease. It is more common than multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and ALS combined. It is estimated one in every 100 people age 60 or older has Parkinson’s disease. Do you know someone now or in the past who had Parkinson’s? It is estimated there are 20,000-plus people in Wisconsin with it.

Thanks to Michael J. Fox, people are more aware of Parkinson’s than they once were. Also thanks to Fox, people are aware it doesn’t just affect the older population. A young woman in the Milwaukee area was diagnosed seven years ago at age 21.

If you have Parkinson’s or know someone with Parkinson’s disease, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. There are several support groups in the Rock County, Walworth County and Northern Illinois area. Please check the Wisconsin Parkinson Association website www.wiparkinson.org for a listing of these support groups. The Janesville/Beloit Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Oak Park Place in Janesville.

PATRICIA BURHANS

Janesville