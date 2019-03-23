The criticisms of Judge Brian Hagedorn, who is running for state Supreme Court, are not an attack on Mr. Hagedorn’s religion, of what he truly believes. Rather, they focus on his ties to an anti-gay hate organization and his inability to judge “all” fairly. Perhaps if he were to make public the content of his speeches, the voters would know just where he stands instead of conservatives spinning these criticisms as a vicious attack on Christianity. Just saying it’s fake over and over again doesn’t make it fake, and it does not hide the truth. Vote April 2 to keep the blue wave rolling.

MIKE MICHALSKI

Beloit