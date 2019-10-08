Recently, I listened to a John F. Kennedy speech. Before Donald Trump, presidents, for the most part, were presidential. Kennedy inspired us: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Trump is only interested in his own ego.

Trump debases other countries as being s--- holes. He claims refugees from Central America are rapists and drug dealers. Read Anna Marie Lux’s front-page story Sunday to learn what is really driving asylum seekers to our borders.

Trump lies, having made more than 12,000 false or misleading claims since taking office. He pushes conspiracy theories: Obama was born in Kenya, climate change is a hoax and a “deep state” at the FBI is trying to remove him from office. Trump simply makes stuff up and proclaims it as being true. Fox “news” is his megaphone.

Trump’s trade war is a disaster. There is no peace in Afghanistan. North Korea continues to make nuclear bombs and missiles. The Jared Kirchner mid-east peace plan is a sham.

Trump’s cabinet reflects his real goals: corporate profits at the expense of our environment and our workers.

Recently, I also saw a bumper sticker, “Elect a clown--expect a circus.” This circus was never entertaining. Trump is off his rocker. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing. Rep. Bryan Steil and the Republican Party must stop supporting this buffoon pretending to be our president.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville