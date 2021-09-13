A major report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was released last month. It reinforced the findings of previous reports and warned in the starkest language yet of the consequences of not addressing climate change.
Hurricane Ida has reminded us that climate change is, among other things, about infrastructure—and it is expensive. Replacing and upgrading infrastructure comes with a huge price tag to the taxpayer.
Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy, enabling prosperity and growth, connecting people, enhancing quality of life and promoting health and safety. When it fails, critical services are disrupted.
We know that adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere results in a warmer climate. We know that warmer oceans provide added energy to storms. We know that a warmer atmosphere becomes a bigger bucket, holding more moisture. Yet we continue to perform an uncontrolled experiment on the only habitable planet we have ever known, dumping carbon emissions into the atmosphere, changing its very chemistry and hereby tinkering with the earth’s operating system.
It’s a bad idea, based on the myth of an economic system that requires constant growth. It is unsustainable. Mother Nature is pushing back with more intense and frequent storms.
What do we do? We change our behavior. How? We price carbon-based energy so it tells the truth about the costs associated with it. We internalize the external costs.
Ask your congressman to price carbon in the reconciliation bill now before Congress.