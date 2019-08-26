A wage earner who earns $50,000 a year pays about $3,000 in Social Security taxes. That person lives on $47,000 for all other expenses.

A wage earner who earns $1 million a year now pays about $6,000 in Social Security taxes. That person lives on $994,000 for all other expenses.

A wage earner who earns $1 million a year should pay $60,000 in Social Security taxes. That person would still have $940,000 for all other expenses!

How can our government call that Social Security for all?

IVAN BICHANICH

Janesville