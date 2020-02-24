The 2020 application for pet licenses arrived several days ago with a few notations:
- "Please note the late fee has been increased for 2019." (Yes, that's what it says--"for 2019.")
- "No senior discount for pet licenses."
- "Mailing and processing fee--if submitted by mail" is $1.
- "Please print or apply a mailing label with your name and address."
That made me laugh--all these fees. And you are asked to provide the mailing label. Hysterically funny. The word "please" is used, though. That's a nice touch!
I expect next year's application for pet licenses to state, "If you can't afford the fees listed here, send in your pets or drop them off at the municipal building. Non-biters preferred."
Have a "doggone" nice day.
KATHY FOSS
Janesville