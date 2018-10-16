"When one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it" is a quote that I believe is playing out in the attack ads against Leah Vukmir. The most recent ad that I believe to be a flat-out lie is Vukmir’s stance on pre-existing conditions.
Vukmir firmly believes as does Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and state Reps. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva and Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, that pre-existing medical conditions should be covered.
Loudenbeck and August have already voted "yes" on the Assembly bill protecting the coverage. Liberal attack ads have Vukmir saying something to the contrary. Vukmir and Wisconsin Republicans are working to continue that protection for every Wisconsinite.
Speaking of the truth, for liberals to publicly attempt to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh with uncorroborated, private communications in the public domain is reprehensible to me. Even worse, a liberal senator had the information for six weeks and took no action. Who has the war on women?
Vukmir supports President Trump’s U.S. court nominees. Leah’s liberal opponent said she would and did vote "no" on Kavanaugh before the hearings even started.
In 2016, many of you voted to preserve the Supreme Court from Hillary. It’s my understanding liberals have said they would impeach Judge Kavanaugh and President Trump if they took the House and Senate.
Please vote for Leah Vukmir and every Republican all the way down your ballot on Nov. 6.
JOSEPH REZEK
Delavan
