This is in response to two Wednesday letters, "Trump economy lifting up all Americans" and "Mainstream media isn't getting all the facts."

In the first, the letter writer is preaching fake news. Socialism works very well in the Scandinavian states, which annual polls indicate are the happiest people in the world. Most of the other European Union nations have socialism to quite an extent, as does New Zealand. Most nations have national health care that is socialism, and we need national health care here. Even here in America, we have many programs that are socialism.

Regarding the second letter, The Washington Examiner and The Daily Signal are conservative Republican propaganda, and they are publications with an ultra-conservative bias.

DAVE SEARLES

Brodhead