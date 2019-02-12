Paul Kristoffersen's Feb. 7 letter about how history will not be kind to Donald Trump because of Russia and lying certainly revealed a partisan memory. Did Donald Trump have his law license suspended for lying or was that Bill Clinton? Also, wasn't Trump responsible for Russia gaining access to 20 percent of America's uranium reserves, or did Hillary Clinton sign off on that in return for various donations to the Clinton Foundation? Did Trump tell Russian President Dmitry Medvedev he would have more flexibility after the next election or was that Barack Obama? Certainly Trump is a flawed character. Then again, a writer at a Christian magazine who doesn't like him says he is the most honest politician in memory. He keeps his promises.

STEPHEN SCHEIFLEY

Walworth

