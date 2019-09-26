In response to Jon Koniecki's letter Tuesday, he is correct that radiation from the sun is the fundamental ingredient in heating our home, planet Earth.

However, examining data from climate.nasa.gov reveals that there is at least one other important factor:

1) The radiation from the sun has been essentially stable since 1750.

2) If heating from the sun were increasing, then it would be expected that all layers of earth’s atmosphere would increase the same amount. This is not happening.

3) Simple solar intensity models do not account for the increase in temperature in the lower atmosphere, as we are observing now. To be clear, the lower atmosphere is hotter than the upper by a statistically significant amount.

It is known that another mechanism is affecting the heating of our earth. Could this factor be a heat trapping gas?

JIM MOSHER

Milton