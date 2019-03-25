Ayn Rand is known as a thinker, a writer and as someone who never lived for the sake of another. She is, however, not known for her disbelief in religion nor for her disbelief in God. “Atlas Shrugged”, her most prized work, is influential because it seems divergent in a world where being politically correct is held higher than thinking and speaking freely.

Rand wrote, “The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody had decided not to see.” That being said, “Atlas Shrugged” is an unorthodox book. A woman, straight from Soviet Russia, writes not about a man and an invention but about one woman’s struggle trying to save her family’s railroad company against all odds.

One point of “Atlas Shrugged” is, in fact, about helping people. Rand asserts that free enterprise is much more efficient than government, suggesting government can only help some people by hurting others, whereas business is about mutual benefit. Business is about a small group of people employing another group of people to make a product or service for some other group of people, all consenting.

The book breaks from religious orthodoxy in a way that isn’t atheist and isn’t integral to the text. It suggests the conventions of religion are in some way misplaced. One character says, for example, original sin is unjust because it’s unearned.

It’s easy to miss the point of a book, and “Atlas Shrugged” is certainly big enough to get lost in, especially if you’re not paying attention.

SEAN BORMAN

Elkhorn