I would like to personally thank Mr. Kenneth Haugom for his Wednesday letter to the editor. Mr. Haugom’s letter addresses a perspective that I know reflects the feelings of many Milton School District residents. His identification of those responsible for the smear campaign was extremely accurate.
I appreciate Mr. Haugom’s remarks that presented the FULL story... ”finally.”
WILSON Y. LEONG
Milton
