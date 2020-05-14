Jim Long's letter to the editor Tuesday praising the president repeats the tired argument often used by Trump apologists. The argument? Barack Obama did some bad things. Bill Clinton did some bad things. Therefore, Donald Trump is great.
Absent, as usual, is even one example of a decision that Trump took that benefited America or our people. For many of us, Trump's positive presidential actions, if any, are completely overwhelmed by harmful ones.
I do agree with Long that Mr. Trump has "a bunch of bad personality quirks." Again, he offers no examples, perhaps because the list would exceed The Gazette word limit.
DAVID G. MURRAY
Janesville