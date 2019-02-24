This is in reply to Carrol Lewis’ Wednesday letter to the editor, “Sodom and Gomorrah never had it so good.”

I would first like to remind her of Genesis 9:3: "Everything that lives and moves about will be food for you. Just as I gave you the green plants, I now give you everything." Marijuana would definitely fit the bill as a green plant and a gift from God!

Categorizing marijuana in the realm of gambling and drinking is like saying people of color commit more crime. This misconception is based on lack of education. I’d encourage Ms. Lewis to research the benefits of marijuana as both a textile and a medicine before lumping it into the categories of an illicit substance.

In 1937, synthetic textiles producers promoted prohibition because they were unable to compete with hemp products. Hemp has more than 24 uses from rope to paper, and it’s environmentally sustainable. Furthermore, many medicine cabinets in America contained cannabis (marijuana) before its prohibition, and Americans were devastated when they realized they had outlawed such a valuable a versatile drug based on propaganda.

Furthermore, marijuana enjoys a history of over 5,000 years of medical value before it was made illegal and was misrepresented as a Schedule 1 drug by the Nixon Administration in 1970. I’m so happy that Wisconsin is joining the intelligent regime of 23 states and the District of Columbia that now welcome this beautiful plant into their farm fields.

SONJA SCHLESNER

Delavan