Vice-President Mike Pence came to Janesville on Monday using the phrase "law and order" as a weapon in the Trump-Pence campaign.
The shameful goal is to divide us by race as President Trump has done his entire presidency (and before). If that is not the case, why is it when "law and order" is spoken of it seems to be narrowly focused on "violent protesters" but somehow the reason for the protests—the too-frequent killing of unarmed Black citizens by police—is not addressed?
I am against all kinds of violence, including while engaging in constitutionally protected protests, and I very much appreciate and support the presence of well trained officers whose goal I trust is to keep my community safe.
But not all our citizens have felt safe. Our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution contain wonderful principles that we as a country have not always lived up to. Our history contains violence in the stories of slavery and lynching and opportunities denied in voting rights, education, employment and housing and explains why we continue to struggle with issues of race.
We need to do better.
Yes, let's uphold the law for everyone, enjoy peace and order in our communities, and address all forms of violence in our country.
CORAL SWANSON
Janesville