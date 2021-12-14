According to the CDC as of Monday, Dec. 13, 70% of individuals across the country 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Lafayette and Green counties fell slightly below the national average at 66% and 68% respectively while Rock County fared better at 75%.
All indications are that as winter has set in and the holidays approach, the pace of vaccination has increased slightly, indicating that prior hold outs are warming up to the idea of getting the shot. Our community needs to seize on this moment and do everything it can to push for the finish line and compel everyone to get vaccinated.
This is a plea to local businesses, organizations, media outlets, churches and civic groups to amplify the vaccination messaging. In our daily life we should be surrounded by the message “Let’s move on! Get vaxed!”
We should see it on flashy billboards and every commercial break on the radio should echo the same. Colorful posters on storefronts, announcements in the breakroom at local manufacturers, emails to employees at the office (or at home). We should be drowning in the message.
One year after the approval of vaccines, they are safe, widely available and remain the most effective tool to stop the community spread and mutation of the coronavirus. I’m ready to move on! How about you?