Like most people, I missed some classes in my high school days.

Among them was civics class, where you learn about the basic structure, functions and responsibilities of our government, such as representing the interests of all the people.

I thank Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for filling in what I apparently missed: It is the duty of the legislative branch to rig the system so that the party getting the minority of votes commands an overwhelming majority in those two bodies; to make it harder, not easier to vote; to pass legislation taking away powers that previous executives have had just because their party lost control of that branch in an election.

And then, with a straight face, it’s the duty of legislators to tell bald-faced lies about what they are doing.

The passing of George H.W. Bush has given us perspective on the current state of government, in which a psychotic conman can occupy the nation’s highest office and extremists can hijack democracy itself.

What is happening in Wisconsin should send shivers up the spine of anyone who values our democracy or whose families have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending it.

MARK HAMEL

Town of Fulton

MARK HAMEL

Town of Fulton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse