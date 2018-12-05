Like most people, I missed some classes in my high school days.
Among them was civics class, where you learn about the basic structure, functions and responsibilities of our government, such as representing the interests of all the people.
I thank Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for filling in what I apparently missed: It is the duty of the legislative branch to rig the system so that the party getting the minority of votes commands an overwhelming majority in those two bodies; to make it harder, not easier to vote; to pass legislation taking away powers that previous executives have had just because their party lost control of that branch in an election.
And then, with a straight face, it’s the duty of legislators to tell bald-faced lies about what they are doing.
The passing of George H.W. Bush has given us perspective on the current state of government, in which a psychotic conman can occupy the nation’s highest office and extremists can hijack democracy itself.
What is happening in Wisconsin should send shivers up the spine of anyone who values our democracy or whose families have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending it.
MARK HAMEL
Town of Fulton
