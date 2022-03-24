I am Thomas L. Lepinski, a candidate for Janesville City Council. I am a retired certified public accountant and have been a homeowner in Janesville since 2003. I have the time to devote to the business of the city and to listen to and address the concerns of all city residents. My experience with municipal finance and government fund accounting will benefit the city’s annual budget process and provide me with a good understanding of city operations.
Preparing Securities and Exchange Commission reports has taught me to gather all the facts and analyze them to make good decisions. This skill will allow me to make good decisions for residents on issues before the council.
Of the many issues before the council, I would work to provide additional property tax relief from the city’s room tax. Currently, room tax revenue is capped at $420,000. I would also work to reduce the wheel tax and the cost of road repairs transferred to your water bill.
I feel that my background and experiences have much to add to council deliberations and wish to continue moving the city forward over the next two years. I care deeply about the success of the city and would bring a positive outlook about its future.
I will be an independent voice for Janesville residents, and my votes on the city council will reflect what is best for the public, not me.
On April 5, please cast your vote for Thomas L. Lepinski for Janesville City Council.