Music and experiences touch hearts, strengthen spirits and develop compassion. This upcoming Janesville event, Music for Ukraine: Support for Refugees, will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You are invited to this family event at the ARISE Town Square at 65 S. River St.
Music will be provided by Teresa Nguyen, Claire Olsen, Dr. Mitch Kopnick and Yuri Rashkin. Inspirational words about the struggle of refugees and the hope we can have will be shared by community members. Fun, learning activities for elementary-school-aged children will include storytime and games.
There will be a giving table for donations. Four organizations will be recognized: Red Cross International, the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF and Church World Service. We look forward to totaling the donations given by our community during this event. Then we’ll send these dollars to the designated organizations.
I have been in disbelief that Ukraine is having to fight for its freedom. The devastation that has occurred is tragic and rather than feeling hopeless, I am relieved that a small group of passionate community members have planned Music for Ukraine.
Please join us for this realistic, compassionate and hopeful event. Our committee is providing an opportunity for unity as we show the Ukrainian refugees that Janesville cares.
Remember John Lennon’s lyrics: “Imagine all the people, livin’ life in peace, You may say I’m a dreamer…… And the world will be as one.”