Paul McGraw's recent letter in this newspaper reeks of resentment.
His claim that Gov. Evers’ mask order has us living under a dictatorship falls flat, given the late-night maneuverings, shortly before he took office, to decrease the power of the executive branch. His claim Evers ignored the other two branches of state government? False.
As COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 6,300 Wisconsinites, the Legislature has offered no meaningful, science-backed proposal to slow its spread. Instead, they have been steadfast not only in their rejection of science but their obstruction of it.
Imagine your home catching on fire and for some illogical reason your local fire department not only refuses to respond but they attempt to blockade other departments from doing so. This virus is our fire. If legislative leaders don't like Evers’ administration issuing a mask mandate, they should issue one themselves.
In the autumn 2000 issue of the Wisconsin Magazine of History, available free online, researcher Steven Burg writes of the influenza of 1918 pandemic: “Wisconsin was the only state in the nation to meet the crisis with uniform, statewide measures ... Undoubtedly, those measures helped reduce the loss of life from the disease.” His research goes on to reveal Wisconsin had one of the lowest death rates in the nation, “2.91 per thousand, compared with a national average of 4.39 per thousand.”
It would be nice if our legislative leaders took this page from the past for their playbook.
LISA M. SCHMELZ
Delavan