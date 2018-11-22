I realize it is "good politics" to try and sabotage the incoming opponent when you have lost an election. However, it is also very petty and mean-spirited to do so.
In this case, it is the Democrat replacing a Republican, but the same applies if it were a Republican replacing a Democrat. It says that the one leaving office is a sore loser and has little faith that what he has done is really a service to those that elected him.
Considering that the Legislature and judicial branches are all of the opposing party, it will be difficult enough for the incoming governor to get a bill passed. So this lame-duck session is an egotistical attempt to hold onto as much power as possible until the very last minute--a child saying, 'so there, I hate you,' as he stomps from the room.
Interestingly enough, one of the letters in the Sunday Gazette referred to those that hated President Trump and that "we the people elected him." This also applies to our governor's election.
It was a close race, but we the people indicated that they wanted a different governor. The departing governor should be mature enough to accept this, and the Legislature needs to also be mature and work with, not against, the incoming elected governor.
PAT SCOTT
Beloit
