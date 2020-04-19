His Royal Majesty Tony Evers and his unelected court jester, Andrea Palm, have greatly exceeded their authority by trampling on our constitutional rights to assemble, worship and conduct business in a safe and responsible manner. As is often the case with a life-long bureaucrat, his Majesty Evers has decided that only he knows best about how to keep us healthy. The citizens of Wisconsin are just a flock of dumb sheep who don’t know or care about keeping themselves healthy without an omniscient shepherd to keep them in line.
In the meantime, our economy is rapidly dying and people’s lives and constitutional rights are being destroyed based solely on the whim of one man and his unelected minion. His Majesty has made no effort to work with the elected Legislature of Wisconsin to come up with a reasonable plan to open up our state and restore our constitutional rights. Instead, His Majesty just issued another royal decree from his throne in Madison without any advance notice to the leaders of the Legislature! Such arrogance must be met with resistance.
We citizens need to demand that our constitutional rights be restored. Republicans in the Legislature need to get back to Madison and pass a plan of their own as well as vote to reject the appointment of Andrea Palm as the head of the state Department of Health Services. If His Majesty won’t work with the people's elected representatives, then the issue has to go the Supreme Court, pronto!
RALPH PETERS
Fort Atkinson