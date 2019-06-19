Seventy-four percent of Wisconsin’s town roads are in need of expensive maintenance. The town of Delavan is no different: Repairs to North Shore Drive are estimated at $2.2 million, South Shore Drive at $2.1 million and Town Hall Road at $800,000.

Decisions at the Legislature have directly led to towns’ inability to maintain roads:

Decreased state highway aid (After inflation, towns have $1,144 less in general transportation aids than they did in 2003, while costs continue to rise).

Refusal to allow room tax dollars to be spent on roads repairs.

Levy rules requiring taking on debt to increase the levy.

Lack of diversity in funding portfolio. No other Midwest state relies so heavily on property taxes and so little on other sources to pay for municipal services.

The town of Delavan like so many others around Wisconsin had to make hard choices to keep our residents safe. The current conditions on North Shore Drive are abysmal.

Because of the ridiculous levy rules set by the Republican-led Legislature and its refusal to develop a sustainable road funding plan as well as its stripping of local controls, I had no other option than to vote to increase the levy through debt.

When elected, I promised transparency, fiscal responsibility and safety for my constituents. This vote is the best I can do while the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee continues to fail all Wisconsin residents. We must demand better of our state representatives and senators.

KATHERINE GAULKE

Town of Delavan supervisor