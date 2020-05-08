Once again the denizens of the deep left have emerged from their conspiracy caverns with fresh theories. The past election provided rich fodder.
First, the Republicans were attempting to suppress the vote by having the election as scheduled, even though the governor was for it before he was against it. When the vote count was greater than the 2018 general election, with no Republican contest, this one evaporated.
Second, having the election would cause a serious spike in virus infections. The state Department of Health could find no evidence of a spike. A poll worker and a few people who voted in Milwaukee were infected with no proof of where they were infected. Another theory destroyed.
The fact that the city of Milwaukee could not operate more than five polling places speaks to the incompetence of that administration. If one were to join the conspiracy crowd, Milwaukee purposely created crowded conditions at the few polling places in order to infect voters with the blame being placed on the Republicans. Janesville City Clerk Dave Godek, staff and other city employees created a safe and efficient environment for voters and poll workers.
In an unrelated matter, if the Brett Kavanaugh standard, as promoted by the left and their media, is applied to the Biden accusation, then he is definitely guilty. The #MeToo movement has been rendered irrelevant as just another power grab using women as their pawns. A sad commentary on the deafening silence coming from the same people who so savagely attacked the Supreme Court nominee.
JERRY MOORE
Janesville