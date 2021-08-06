In Stan Milam's column July 16, he worries that if Wisconsin followed Georgia’s new voting law, he would have to practice civil disobedience and provide voters waiting in line with water. To be clear: The law prohibits campaign workers from electioneering within 150 feet of the polling place. Poll workers can hand out water. It’s not what they say. It’s what the law says.
The left is overreaching with their false claims about new election laws. The media parrots claims Joe Biden makes that requiring common identification is a “21st-century Jim Crow assault” on democracy. Having absentee ballot deadlines is the same as segregation laws that relegated black Americans to second-class citizenship?
Biden claims that 17 states have enacted “new laws to make it harder for Americans to vote” with “racially discriminatory, vicious anti-voting laws.” Biden the uniter!
The vicious restrictions?
Requiring voting machines to be operated indoors and stipulating that election workers can’t take ballots in and out of polling places except when moving them for counting.
Adding hours to vote early because some voters faced long lines in 2020.
Requiring absentee ballot applications to be received three weeks before Election Day to ensure voters’ absentee ballots are received on time.
Requiring a state to remove voters who are confirmed dead from its rolls.
Adding extra days for early voting.
Ensuring observers from both parties are granted free and equal access to the election process.