The Brett Kavanaugh firestorm isn't about the extra curricular activities of a 17-year-old. It's about destroying an innocent man and his family out of frustration by the left because they can't get their own way by bullying, coercing and making victims out of anyone willing to play the part. It's also about hatred for Donald Trump, his supporters and anyone who won't conform to their insane behavior, including moderate Democrats.
Their problem is that they can't compete with truth so they make a mockery of it. They promote false witnessing if they feel the end justifies the means. The media is no better. They don't realize that there are consequences for everything we say or do in life. You can't libel, slander and bully your way through without repercussions.
When I try to have a dialog with these people, I find that I'm dealing with a deaf and dumb spirit. You conform or else!
These are miserable people and even if they got their own way on everything, nothing would change. The common denominator with these folks is a lack of spirituality. They have nothing to contain their joy or peace so they have none.
We live in a fallen world at war with God. The silent majority needs to stay the course and keep doing what's decent and obedient to God. What the liberals did was nothing short of a total embarrassment to themselves and America. We need to pray for the Kavanaughs ,Trump, America and even the wicked.
KIM OLSON
Janesville
