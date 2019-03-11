Judiciary Committee Democrats have revealed their anti-Catholic bias multiple times during various confirmation hearings, saying Catholic candidates’ convictions would impede the discharge of their judicial duties.

In questions to Brian Buescher, nominated to the U.S. District Court of Nebraska, Democrat senators proposed that Buescher resign his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, a Roman Catholic service organization, because of the KC's “extreme positions” on issues like a baby’s right to life.

Here in Wisconsin, bias-based attacks on people of faith are raging against Supreme Court candidate Judge Brian Hagedorn. The Constitution requires no religious test for public office. Being a person of faith doesn’t mean a judge will rule on cases based on their religious beliefs any more than being gay means a judge would rule based on their sexual orientation. Being a person of faith does not disqualify you from serving your country.

As a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, I am offended by these Democrats’ attacks.

We give cash donations to the Milton Food Pantry, local needy families, Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities, college scholarships, MS Society, Special Olympics, ALS Organization, Coats for Kids, the Pregnancy Helpline of Janesville and Rock County Right to Life.

Our country will be well served by electing a judge of faith like Judge Hagedorn or any judge who holds the Knights of Columbus “extreme positions” of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Stand against these shameful attacks and vote for Judge Hagedorn April 2.

LARRY HOLTERMAN

Milton