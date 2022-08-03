I hold firm that all medical decisions should be made by the persons involved and their medical providers – not politicians. If women don’t “own” their bodies, they are not free people.
There are many misunderstandings about abortion. While I think that this should be a personal private decision, I doubt that many of those who are anti-abortion really intend the deadly consequences of banning abortion.
Abortion is a medical treatment. It is the removal of an embryo or fetus or any remaining tissue -- for any reason or purpose -- including medical treatment.
Banning abortion stops or slows emergency treatment for miscarriage and ecotpic pregnancy.
Removing the remaining fetal tissue after a miscarriage is an "abortion" by definition. The embryo or fetus is already dead. The fetal tissue may have to be removed to avoid a deadly infection (sepsis) often by “dilation and curettage.”
The medical treatment for ectopic pregnancy is also "abortion" - the removal of the misplaced embryo which cannot survive and cannot be “transplanted.” The embryo or fetus is already dead or cannot survive.
Women still die from infection and from complications of ectopic pregnancy.
The overturn of Roe v Wade – and abortion bans – mean that your beloved wife or daughter may not get the treatment needed to save their lives – or get it in time.