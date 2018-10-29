Beware of contractors. The storm that hit the south side of Janesville on May 2 brought confusion and brought storm chasers. The contractor I chose was a smooth talker. My friend and I believed him. Big mistake. The work he performed was substandard. He took more than $6,500, did a poor job and never came back. The roof started leaking.

I contacted two contractors, and the roof had to be replaced among other things. Be careful. Always get three estimates. Check with the Better Business Bureau. I would like to share his name, but I know that is not accepted. Get a written contract. Get the contractor's proof of insurance and license. My friend and I are proceeding with legal action.

MARTHA MAGEE

Janesville

