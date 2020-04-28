Recently presidential “leadership” was praised on the Opinion Page. Leadership in an international and national emergency is not letting 50 governors do as they wish. Leadership is formulating a national policy and implementing it. If the COVID-19 virus traveled from Wuhan, China, to all parts of the globe, why think it would not travel from open states to the stay-at-home states?
Almost 60 years ago, I sat in biology class and was terrified to hear about the spread of an epidemic by asymptomatic carriers. Experts have been telling us the coronavirus is highly contagious, can be transferred by asymptomatic individuals and transfers from one individual to another with great efficiency. There is no known treatment and no vaccine.
Successful containment has included much testing, separating people who could possibly be infected and staying away from one another. The failure of the federal government to establish a national separation policy and testing is murderous and criminal.
The United States government has had 102 years to prepare for an epidemic. In 1918, when the globe experienced the Spanish Flu, there were 1.8 billion people on the planet; today there are 7.8 billion. A pandemic was never an “if”; it was always a “when.”
The government was unprepared, indicating total lack of leadership, despite previous presidents' efforts, which Trump eliminated.
NOBERT JARZYNSKI
Milton